Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Suzuki SX4

126,166 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Suzuki SX4

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Suzuki SX4

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1718981898
  2. 1718981903
  3. 1718981908
  4. 1718981912
  5. 1718981919
  6. 1718981926
  7. 1718981931
  8. 1718981936
  9. 1718981940
  10. 1718981945
  11. 1718981950
  12. 1718981954
  13. 1718981958
  14. 1718981964
  15. 1718981972
  16. 1718981986
  17. 1718981989
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
126,166KM
Good Condition
VIN JS2YA5A28A6300242

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 126,166 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Impala LS, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 188KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Impala LS, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 188KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 188,841 KM $3,495 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Escape for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Escape 146,261 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2013 Toyota Matrix HATCHBACK, ONLY 185KMS, AUTO, 4 CYL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Toyota Matrix HATCHBACK, ONLY 185KMS, AUTO, 4 CYL, CERT 185,116 KM $10,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Suzuki SX4