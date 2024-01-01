Menu
2010 Toyota Corolla

107,075 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Corolla

2010 Toyota Corolla

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
107,075KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1BU4EE8AC271579

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 107,075 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS for sale in London, ON
2014 Toyota Tacoma TRD 4X4, MANUAL, SUPERCHARGED, NO ACCIDENTS 122,730 KM $31,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze 1LT, AUTO, NO ACCIDENTS, ONLY 189KMS, CERTIFIED 189,499 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2018 Chevrolet Equinox LT, 2.0T AWD, 4 CYL, 175KMS, CERTIFIED 176,229 KM $14,995 + tax & lic

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

2010 Toyota Corolla