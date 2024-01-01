$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
HATCH, 4 CYL, MANUAL, AS IS SPECIAL
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
248,380KM
Good Condition
VIN 2T1KU4EE5AC199014
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour 248380
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 248,380 KM
Vehicle Features
Packages
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Interior
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Media / Nav / Comm
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Convenience
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Exterior
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Additional Features
Wheel Covers
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
2010 Toyota Matrix