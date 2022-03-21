2010 Toyota Matrix

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995 + taxes & licensing 1 7 8 , 0 7 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Listing ID: 8737037

8737037 Stock #: XXXX

XXXX VIN: 2T1KE4EEXAC035982

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Gray

Interior Colour Gray

Body Style Hatchback

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 4-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 178,077 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Rear Bench Seat Engine Immobilizer Cargo shade Convenience Keyless Entry Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Alloy Wheels Temporary spare tire Warranty Warranty Available Warranty Included Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Additional Features Wheel Covers

