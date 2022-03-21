Menu
2010 Toyota Matrix

178,077 KM

Details Features

$7,995

+ tax & licensing
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Toyota Matrix

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR*AUTO*ALLOYS*ONLY 178KMS*CERTIFIED

2010 Toyota Matrix

XR*AUTO*ALLOYS*ONLY 178KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

178,077KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8737037
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: 2T1KE4EEXAC035982

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,077 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
Engine Immobilizer
Cargo shade
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Alloy Wheels
Temporary spare tire
Warranty Available
Warranty Included
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

