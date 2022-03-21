$CALL+ tax & licensing
2010 Toyota Matrix
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
178,085KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8791379
- Stock #: 1205
- VIN: 2T1KE4EEXAC035982
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Body Style Hatchback
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 178,085 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Wheel Covers
