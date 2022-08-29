Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Toyota Yaris

177,949 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Toyota Yaris

2010 Toyota Yaris

LE*HATCH*4 DOOR*AUTO*ONLY 177KMS*CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Toyota Yaris

LE*HATCH*4 DOOR*AUTO*ONLY 177KMS*CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

177,949KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9286750
  • Stock #: XXXX
  • VIN: JTDKT9K3XA5291719

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 177,949 KM

Vehicle Features

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2002 Volkswagen Golf...
 496,793 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic
2018 Nissan NV200 SV...
 137,240 KM
$15,995 + tax & lic
2010 Toyota Yaris LE...
 177,949 KM
$7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory