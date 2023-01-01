Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Volkswagen Golf

178,237 KM

Details Features

$4,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2010 Volkswagen Golf

2010 Volkswagen Golf

RUN N DRIVE GREAT***ONE OWNER**2 WHEEL SET**AS IS

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Volkswagen Golf

RUN N DRIVE GREAT***ONE OWNER**2 WHEEL SET**AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1693669241
  2. 1693669245
  3. 1693669250
  4. 1693669255
  5. 1693669259
  6. 1693669265
  7. 1693669269
  8. 1693669274
  9. 1693669278
  10. 1693669284
  11. 1693669289
  12. 1693669293
  13. 1693669297
  14. 1693669301
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$4,495

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
178,237KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10377828
  • Stock #: M49
  • VIN: WVWCA7AJ1AW422738

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 178,237 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2015 Mitsubishi Mira...
 37,044 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2005 Lotus Elise COU...
 82,166 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2017 Toyota Camry SE...
 60,900 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory