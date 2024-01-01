$2,000+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Jetta
Location
That Car Place
443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253
205,711KM
Used
VIN 3VWJX7AJ5AM102230
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # TRD2310-102230
Vehicle Description
This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety,
