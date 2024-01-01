Menu
<div>This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety,<br></div>

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

205,711 KM

$2,000

+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Jetta

New S

2010 Volkswagen Jetta

New S

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3

519-686-7253

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

205,711KM
Used
VIN 3VWJX7AJ5AM102230

  Exterior Colour Black
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Sedan
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 4-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # TRD2310-102230
  Mileage 205,711 KM

This is as traded and sold As Is vehicle, feel free to contact the service Shop can be reached at 519-696-7253 ext 2 to book a pre safety inspection if you want to know what it needs for safety,

That Car Place

That Car Place

443 Exeter Rd, London, ON N6E 2Z3
519-686-7253

$2,000

+ taxes & licensing

That Car Place

519-686-7253

2010 Volkswagen Jetta