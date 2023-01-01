$5,295+ tax & licensing
2010 Volkswagen Passat
Trendline
Location
Goldline Mobility and Conversions
762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10111839
- VIN: WVWLK9AN1AE113675
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 270,195 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Trendline, Includes set of four Snow Tires on Steel Wheels. Being sold "As Is". Not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
Please cotact our Sales Department for further information.
www.goldlinemobility.com
