2010 Volkswagen Passat

270,195 KM

Details Description Features

$5,295

+ tax & licensing
Goldline Mobility and Conversions

519-453-0480

Trendline

Trendline

Location

Goldline Mobility and Conversions

762 Industrial Road, London, ON N5V 3N7

519-453-0480

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

270,195KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10111839
  • VIN: WVWLK9AN1AE113675

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 270,195 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 Volkswagen Passat Wagon Trendline, Includes set of four Snow Tires on Steel Wheels. Being sold "As Is". Not represented as being in roadworthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Please cotact our Sales Department for further information.

www.goldlinemobility.com

 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Winter Tires

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged

