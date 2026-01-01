Menu
Account
Sign In

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

172,389 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Watch This Vehicle
14297114

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan

Trendline

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1781788388279
  2. 1781788388741
  3. 1781788389179
  4. 1781788389623
  5. 1781788390022
  6. 1781788390416
  7. 1781788390865
  8. 1781788391269
  9. 1781788391665
  10. 1781788392060
  11. 1781788392461
  12. 1781788392892
  13. 1781788393330
  14. 1781788393750
  15. 1781788394146
  16. 1781788394563
  17. 1781788394964
  18. 1781788395419
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
172,389KM
VIN WVGBV7AX5AW501801

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # 1067A
  • Mileage 172,389 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag

Exterior

Fog Lights
Heated Mirrors
Aluminum Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Wheel Locks
Turbocharged
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus for sale in London, ON
2016 Dodge Grand Caravan Crew Plus 251,583 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2008 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED for sale in London, ON
2008 Toyota RAV4 LIMITED 293,685 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline for sale in London, ON
2010 Volkswagen Tiguan Trendline 172,389 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2010 Volkswagen Tiguan