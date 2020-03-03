Menu
2011 Audi A4

2.0T Premium (Tiptronic) - Well Maintained, Clean

Location

Oxford Dodge Chrysler Jeep

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

519-473-1010

$13,988

+ taxes & licensing

  • 122,341KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 4740258
  • Stock #: 20126B
  • VIN: WAUFFCFL6BN003743
Exterior Colour
Black
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Sedan
Transmission
Automatic

well maintained, black leather, 4 cyl, fwd, remote keyless entry, rear spoiler, alloy wheels, fog lights, dark tinted windows, power rear hatch, tilt steering, cruise control, CD player, power windows/locks/mirrors, air conditioning, auto climate control, sunroof, uconnect/bluetooth, evic or similar, heated seats, rear split seats, 4.3” touch screen

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

1249 Hyde Park Rd, London, ON N6H 5K6

