Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Audi S5

160,000 KM

Details Features

$17,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2011 Audi S5

2011 Audi S5

Cabriolet Premium Quattro

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Audi S5

Cabriolet Premium Quattro

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1698952222
  2. 1698952221
  3. 1698952222
  4. 1698952221
  5. 1698952222
  6. 1698952222
  7. 1698952220
  8. 1698952221
  9. 1698952222
  10. 1698952222
  11. 1698952219
  12. 1698952222
  13. 1698952221
  14. 1698952221
  15. 1698952221
  16. 1698952219
  17. 1698952221
  18. 1698952220
  19. 1698952220
  20. 1698952221
  21. 1698952221
  22. 1698952221
  23. 1698952221
  24. 1698952221
  25. 1698952220
  26. 1698952220
  27. 1698952220
  28. 1698952220
  29. 1698952220
  30. 1698952221
  31. 1698952220
  32. 1698952220
  33. 1698952220
  34. 1698952220
  35. 1698952220
  36. 1698952220
  37. 1698952221
  38. 1698952222
  39. 1698952222
  40. 1698952221
  41. 1698952221
  42. 1698952222
  43. 1698952221
  44. 1698952221
  45. 1698952221
  46. 1698952220
  47. 1698952221
  48. 1698952221
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$17,991

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
160,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 10619814
  • Stock #: 3085A
  • VIN: WAULGBFH5BN008678

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 160,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Spoiler
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Rain Sensing Wipers
Temporary spare tire

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
GPS Navigation
Front Reading Lamps
Universal Garage Door Opener
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
HD Radio
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Warranty

Warranty Available

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Convertible Soft Top
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

2011 Audi S5 Cabriol...
 160,000 KM
$17,991 + tax & lic
2015 Kia Soul LX
 148,000 KM
$12,991 + tax & lic
2007 Chevrolet Corve...
 18,000 KM
$44,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory