Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW 3 Series

201,354 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 BMW 3 Series

Watch This Vehicle
11910302

2011 BMW 3 Series

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1731469172
  2. 1731469175
  3. 1731469178
  4. 1731469184
  5. 1731469189
  6. 1731469192
  7. 1731469195
  8. 1731469197
  9. 1731469200
  10. 1731469202
  11. 1731469204
  12. 1731469207
  13. 1731469210
  14. 1731469212
  15. 1731469214
  16. 1731469217
  17. 1731469219
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
201,354KM
As Is Condition
VIN WBAPK7G58BNN85447

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 201,354 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2010 Nissan Versa 1.8 SL, AUTO, HATCH, 4 DOOR, ONLY 124KMS, CERT 124,854 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, for sale in London, ON
2009 Harley-Davidson Dyna SUPER GLIDE FXD, UPGRADES, BARS, BAGS, EXHAUST, 33,123 KM $7,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135
2014 Chevrolet Express Cargo Van 2500, 135", WHEELCHAIR ACCESSIBLE, HIGH ROOF, CERT 305,482 KM $12,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 BMW 3 Series