Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 BMW X6 M

167,000 KM

Details Features

$20,991

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 BMW X6 M

AWD

Watch This Vehicle

2011 BMW X6 M

AWD

Location

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

519-601-7474

  1. 1715371616
  2. 1715371616
  3. 1715371617
  4. 1715371616
  5. 1715371617
  6. 1715371616
  7. 1715371615
  8. 1715371615
  9. 1715371616
  10. 1715371616
  11. 1715371616
  12. 1715371616
  13. 1715371617
  14. 1715371616
  15. 1715371616
  16. 1715371617
  17. 1715371616
  18. 1715371616
  19. 1715371615
  20. 1715371615
  21. 1715371616
  22. 1715371617
  23. 1715371616
  24. 1715371615
  25. 1715371616
  26. 1715371616
  27. 1715371615
  28. 1715371616
  29. 1715371615
  30. 1715371615
  31. 1715371616
  32. 1715371616
  33. 1715371615
  34. 1715371616
  35. 1715371616
  36. 1715371616
  37. 1715371614
  38. 1715371615
  39. 1715371615
  40. 1715371615
  41. 1715371615
  42. 1715371615
  43. 1715371615
  44. 1715371615
  45. 1715371616
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
167,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
VIN 5YMGZ0C53BLK13951

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 4
  • Mileage 167,000 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Push Button Start
Brake Actuated Limited Slip Differential

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Navigation System
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Heated rear seats
GPS Navigation
Driver Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start
Cargo shade

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Trunk
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bluetooth
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
HID Headlights
Aluminum Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof
Climate Control

Warranty

Warranty Available

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Turbocharged
Telematics
Power Folding Mirrors
Active suspension
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Downtown Motor Products

Used 2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG 4MATIC for sale in London, ON
2017 Mercedes-Benz C-Class C 43 AMG 4MATIC 99,000 KM $33,991 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Chevrolet Cruze Eco for sale in London, ON
2015 Chevrolet Cruze Eco 102,000 KM $10,991 + tax & lic
Used 2014 GMC Terrain SLE for sale in London, ON
2014 GMC Terrain SLE 177,000 KM $8,991 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Downtown Motor Products

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Downtown Motor Products

Downtown Motor Products

744 York Street, London, ON N5W 2S8

Call Dealer

519-601-XXXX

(click to show)

519-601-7474

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$20,991

+ taxes & licensing

Downtown Motor Products

519-601-7474

Contact Seller
2011 BMW X6 M