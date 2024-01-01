Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Buick Lucerne

81,298 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Buick Lucerne

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Buick Lucerne

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728795917
  2. 1728795921
  3. 1728795926
  4. 1728795930
  5. 1728795933
  6. 1728795938
  7. 1728795943
  8. 1728795946
  9. 1728795950
  10. 1728795953
  11. 1728795955
  12. 1728795958
  13. 1728795961
  14. 1728795964
  15. 1728795966
  16. 1728795969
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
81,298KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1G4HC5EM9BU125167

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gold
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 81,298 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Heated Steering Wheel

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Chevrolet Equinox for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Equinox 169,672 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Jeep Liberty SPORT*4X4*ONLY 110KMS*ALLOYS*LOW KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2006 Jeep Liberty SPORT*4X4*ONLY 110KMS*ALLOYS*LOW KMS*CERT 110,363 KM SOLD
Used 2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2007 Hyundai Santa Fe GL, AUTO, ONLY 73KMS, ROOF RACK, STEPS, CERT 73,708 KM $9,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Buick Lucerne