$CALL+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
2011 Buick Lucerne
2011 Buick Lucerne
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
CALL
VIN 1G4HC5EMOBU135795
Vehicle Details
- Mileage 0
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2015 Kia Soul EX 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL 0 $CALL + tax & lic
2010 Audi A4 2.0T PREMIUM 0 $CALL + tax & lic
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.
Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member
UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.
Call Dealer
519-659-XXXX(click to show)
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing>
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2011 Buick Lucerne