2011 Cadillac CTS

$CALL + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 9 3 , 8 9 8 K M Used

Listing ID: 10477113

10477113 Stock #: E4946

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Sedan

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Mileage 93,898 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.