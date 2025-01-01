Menu
2011 Cadillac DTS

136,368 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Cadillac DTS

HERITAGE HEARSE, FUNERAL CAR, ONLY 136KMS, CLEAN

12399036

2011 Cadillac DTS

HERITAGE HEARSE, FUNERAL CAR, ONLY 136KMS, CLEAN

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Used
136,368KM
Good Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Wagon
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 136,368 KM

Vehicle Features

Interior

Air Conditioning
Anti-Theft System

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

