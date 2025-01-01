$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Cadillac DTS
HERITAGE HEARSE, FUNERAL CAR, ONLY 136KMS, CLEAN
2011 Cadillac DTS
HERITAGE HEARSE, FUNERAL CAR, ONLY 136KMS, CLEAN
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Used
136,368KM
Good Condition
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Wagon
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 2
- Mileage 136,368 KM
Vehicle Features
Interior
Air Conditioning
Anti-Theft System
Seating
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
Exterior
Alloy Wheels
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
Primary
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2011 Cadillac DTS