2011 Chevrolet Camaro

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Fog Lights

Passenger Air Bag

Side Air Bag

Traction Control

Heated Mirrors

Rear Window Defrost

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Brake Assist

Stability Control

Rear Parking Aid

Front Head Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors

Power Windows

Power Steering

Power Door Locks

Power Passenger Seat Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control

Keyless Entry

Automatic Headlights

Front Reading Lamps

Remote Trunk Release

Universal Garage Door Opener

Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio

Premium Sound System

CD Player

MP3 Player

Satellite Radio

Steering Wheel Audio Controls

Auxiliary Audio Input Seating Bucket Seats

Leather Seats

Power Driver Seat

Heated Front Seat(s) Exterior Aluminum Wheels

Tire Pressure Monitor Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode Additional Features Heads-Up Display

Telematics

Navigation from Telematics

Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Convertible Soft Top

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.