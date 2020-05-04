Menu
2011 Chevrolet Camaro

2LT**CONVERTIBLE**ONLY 67 KMS**AUTOMATIC**CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

  • 67,123KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4948323
  • Stock #: 1033
  • VIN: 2G1FC3DD3B9173433
Exterior Colour
Yellow
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Coupe
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
2-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Rear Parking Aid
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • Premium Sound System
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Satellite Radio
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Leather Seats
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Heads-Up Display
  • Telematics
  • Navigation from Telematics
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Convertible Soft Top
  • Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

