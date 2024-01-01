Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

195,907 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1704904199
  2. 1704904201
  3. 1704904203
  4. 1704904204
  5. 1704904206
  6. 1704904207
  7. 1704904209
  8. 1704904210
  9. 1704904212
  10. 1704904213
  11. 1704904215
  12. 1704904217
  13. 1704904219
  14. 1704904221
  15. 1704904223
  16. 1704904225
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
195,907KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1G1PF5S90B7225642

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 195,907 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2014 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X*4X4*4 DOOR*TOPPER*ROOF RACK*CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2014 Nissan Frontier Pro-4X*4X4*4 DOOR*TOPPER*ROOF RACK*CERTIFIED 234,043 KM $14,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Chevrolet Avalanche for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Avalanche 223,605 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2000 Honda Civic SPECIAL EDITION*ONLY 59,000KMS*LOW KMS*CERT for sale in London, ON
2000 Honda Civic SPECIAL EDITION*ONLY 59,000KMS*LOW KMS*CERT 59,488 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze