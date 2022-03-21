Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

238,000 KM

Details Description Features

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Cruze

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Cruze

LT

Location

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

519-673-3708

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

238,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 8735120
  • VIN: 1G1PF5S92B7142472

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Artic White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Very Sharp 1.4 fuel saver Artic White on Black drives like a dream Must be Seen

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Wheel Covers
Turbocharged
Knee Air Bag

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Bart's Used Cars

2012 Mercedes-Benz C...
 198,030 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic
2010 Kia Soul 4U
 182,781 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2009 Honda Ridgeline
231,869 KM
$12,995 + tax & lic

Email Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

556 Hamilton Road, London, ON N5Z 1S6

Call Dealer

519-673-XXXX

(click to show)

519-673-3708

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory