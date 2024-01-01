Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

259,043 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT, SEDAN, AUTO, 4 CYL, GOOD SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1728001626
  2. 1728001629
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
259,043KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZC5EU1BF179522

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 259,043 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 1989 Ford Ranger for sale in London, ON
1989 Ford Ranger 101,605 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2006 Infiniti M35 LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, SUNROOF, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2006 Infiniti M35 LEATHER, WHEELS, LOADED, SUNROOF, AS IS SPECIAL 222,983 KM $3,995 + tax & lic
Used 2010 Ford F-150 XTR, XLT, CREW CAB, DRIVES WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2010 Ford F-150 XTR, XLT, CREW CAB, DRIVES WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 235,958 KM $3,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Chevrolet Malibu