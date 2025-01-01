Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

77,453 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Watch This Vehicle
12569258

2011 Chevrolet Malibu

LT PLATINUM EDITION

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1748351855188
  2. 1748351855659
  3. 1748351856109
  4. 1748351856563
  5. 1748351856997
  6. 1748351857459
  7. 1748351857921
  8. 1748351858386
  9. 1748351858862
  10. 1748351859335
  11. 1748351859782
  12. 1748351860269
  13. 1748351860773
  14. 1748351861193
  15. 1748351861649
  16. 1748351862092
  17. 1748351862560
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
77,453KM
Good Condition
VIN 1G1ZD5EU5BF169766

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M7
  • Mileage 77,453 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Rear Side Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Rear Bench Seat
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Seating

Power Driver Seat
Heated Front Seat(s)

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Telematics
Navigation from Telematics
Active suspension
Premium Synthetic Seats
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED, NAVI, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, for sale in London, ON
2012 Hyundai Sonata LIMITED, NAVI, SUNROOF, ALLOYS, LEATHER, 1 OWNER, 221,547 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2013 Chevrolet Malibu LT, AUTO, 4 CYL, SEDAN, GREAT SHAPE, AS IS SPECIAL 222,324 KM $2,995 + tax & lic
Used 2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AUTO, ONLY 96KMS, CERT for sale in London, ON
2013 Ford Fiesta TITANIUM, LEATHER, SUNROOF, AUTO, ONLY 96KMS, CERT 96,629 KM $7,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Chevrolet Malibu