2011 Chevrolet Malibu

133,297 KM

$6,495

+ tax & licensing
5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

133,297KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6338981
  • Stock #: FS:13553
  • VIN: 1G1ZB5EU5BF107015

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Brown
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # FS:13553
  • Mileage 133,297 KM

Vehicle Description

HIGH SPACIOUS CABIN, SMOOTH PERFORMANCE & HANDSOME SILHOUETTE *Large Trunk Space *Excellent Performance *Large Trunk Space *Affordable and Valuable *Responsive Acceleration *Fuel Efficient APPLY FOR A CAR THAT GIVES YOU PEACE OF MIND Car Financing Available For All Credit Situations! Whether you have Great Credit, No Credit, Slow Credit, Bad Credit, Been Bankrupt, On Disability Or on a Pension, we have multiple lenders that want to give you a car loan. Our Finance Specialists will secure the Best Interest Rate for your car loan Guaranteed! For Your No Hassle, Same Day Auto Financing Approvals Call Our Finance Department 24hrs a day, 7 days a week at 1-888-355-4442 . Please note, at times a down payment may be required for financing, but we will work hard for you to get you a $0 down car loan at an affordable monthly payment. Apply with Confidence! The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration fee charge. HST and Licensing Cost are extra.*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional / altered or less equipment options.

Vehicle Features

CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Auxiliary 12v Outlet

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

