Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
519-659-7111
2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
WT
Location
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$CALL
+ taxes & licensing
196,368KM
Used
Excellent Condition
- Listing ID: 9153061
- Stock #: 1035
- VIN: 1GCNKPE04BZ302469
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 2-door
- Mileage 196,368 KM
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Front Reading Lamps
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.
2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4