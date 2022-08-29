2011 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 9153061

9153061 Stock #: 1035

1035 VIN: 1GCNKPE04BZ302469

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Grey

Interior Colour Grey

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 2-door

Stock # 1035

Mileage 196,368 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Tow Hooks Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Traction Control Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Front Reading Lamps Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Seating Split Bench Seat Exterior Automatic Headlights Convenience Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

