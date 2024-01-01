Menu
2011 Chrysler 200

87,398 KM

Details Description Features

$8,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

2011 Chrysler 200

4dr Sdn Touring

Used
87,398KM
VIN 1C3BC1FB8BN560289

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Bright Silver Metallic
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 87,398 KM

Vehicle Description

The price of the vehicle includes a $480 administration charge. HST and Licensing costs are extra.
*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Vehicle Features

Power Options

Power Windows
Power Locks

Exterior

Alloy Wheels

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Chrysler 200