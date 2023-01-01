$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler 300
LIMITED
276,876KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10416339
- Stock #: E4930
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Mileage 276,876 KM
Vehicle Description
Looking to Purchase or Finance a Chrysler 300 or just a Chrysler Sedan? We carry 100s of handpicked vehicles, with multiple Chrysler Sedans in stock! Visit us online at www.EMPIREAUTOGROUP.CA to view our full line-up of Chrysler 300s or similar Sedans. New Vehicles Arriving Daily!
* Wide range of options including ALL CREDIT,FAST APPROVALS,LOW RATES, and more.
* Comfortable interior seating
* Safety Options to protect your loved ones
* Fully Certified
* Pre-Delivery Inspection
* Door Step Delivery All Over Ontario
* Empire Auto Group Seal of Approval, for this handpicked Chrysler 300
* Finished in White, makes this Chrysler look sharp
2293 Dundas St, London, ON N5V 1R4