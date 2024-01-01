$9,495+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country
NAV DVD ROOF LOADED CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT
Location
5 Star Dealer Group
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
$9,495
+ taxes & licensing
Used
216,425KM
VIN 2A4RR5DGXBR727666
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Interior Colour Grey
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # OX:8084
- Mileage 216,425 KM
Vehicle Description
CERTIFIED NAV DVD ROOF LOADED CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK
Vehicle Features
Exterior
Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets
Safety
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Security
Anti-Theft
Convenience
Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder
Comfort
Climate Control
Trim
Leather Wrap Wheel
Additional Features
Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag
5 Star Dealer Group
5 Star Dealer
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
