CERTIFIED NAV DVD ROOF LOADED CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

216,425 KM

$9,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Chrysler Town & Country

NAV DVD ROOF LOADED CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

NAV DVD ROOF LOADED CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
216,425KM
VIN 2A4RR5DGXBR727666

  Exterior Colour Grey
  Interior Colour Grey
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Fuel Type Gasoline
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Doors 4-door
  Stock # OX:8084
  Mileage 216,425 KM

CERTIFIED NAV DVD ROOF LOADED CLEAN WE FINANCE ALL CREDIT 700+ VEHICLES IN STOCK

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Rear Window Wiper
Power Sunroof
Dual sliding doors
Auto On/Off Headlamps
Rear Mounted Spare

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tachometer
Trip Odometer
Rear Defroster
tilt steering
Trip Computer
Map Lights
Digital clock
Electronic Compass
Inside Hood Release
Door Map Pockets

Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Anti-Lock Brakes (ABS)
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
DUAL AIRBAG

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks

Power Steering

CD Player
dvd player
Satellite Radio

Anti-Theft

Intermittent Wipers
Console
Cup Holder

Climate Control

Leather Wrap Wheel

Cloth Interior
Power Lift Gates
Center Arm Rest
Rear Air & Heat
Auxiliary 12v Outlet
Driver Side Airbag

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227

$9,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2011 Chrysler Town & Country