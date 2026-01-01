Menu
Account
Sign In
Used 2011 Chrysler Town & Country Limited for sale in London, ON

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

192,070 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Watch This Vehicle
14271425

2011 Chrysler Town & Country

Limited

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1781382011410
  2. 1781382011927
  3. 1781382012383
  4. 1781382012897
  5. 1781382013399
  6. 1781382013858
  7. 1781382014396
  8. 1781382014885
  9. 1781382015334
  10. 1781382015811
  11. 1781382016333
  12. 1781382016783
  13. 1781382017246
  14. 1781382017687
  15. 1781382018128
  16. 1781382018602
  17. 1781382019099
  18. 1781382019525
  19. 1781382019944
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments
Used
192,070KM
VIN 2A4RR6DG3BR651585

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Stock # 1164
  • Mileage 192,070 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Back-Up Camera
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rear Parking Aid
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Blind Spot Monitor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Luggage Rack
HID Headlights
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Power Liftgate
Rain Sensing Wipers
Privacy Glass

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Leather Steering Wheel
Heated Steering Wheel
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Adjustable Pedals
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Remote Trunk Release
Universal Garage Door Opener
Rear Reading Lamps
Remote Engine Start
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Keyless Start

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Passenger Seat
Power Third Passenger Door
Power Fourth Passenger Door

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Leather Seats
Seat Memory
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Rear Bucket Seats
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Heated Front Seat(s)

Comfort

Climate Control

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Mirror Memory
Power Outlet

Powertrain

Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode

Additional Features

Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
Power Folding Mirrors
Hard Disk Drive Media Storage
Knee Air Bag
Heated Rear Seat(s)
Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 179KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2013 Hyundai Elantra GL, SEDAN, AUTO, ONLY 179KMS, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 179,577 KM $6,995 + tax & lic
Used 2009 Ford F-150 LARIAT, CREW CAB, 4X4, ONLY 141KMS, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2009 Ford F-150 LARIAT, CREW CAB, 4X4, ONLY 141KMS, AS IS SPECIAL 141,937 KM $4,495 + tax & lic
Used 2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, SPORT, MANUAL, AWD, ENGINE NOISY, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2011 Subaru Impreza 2.5i, SPORT, MANUAL, AWD, ENGINE NOISY, AS IS 244,669 KM $995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Chrysler Town & Country