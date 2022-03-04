2011 Dodge Ram 1500

$CALL + taxes & licensing 1 6 4 , 5 5 2 K M Used Other / Unsure Condition Get Financing

Get Financing Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8600393

8600393 Stock #: PM0286C

PM0286C VIN: 1D7RV1GTXBS650711

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 8-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Stock # PM0286C

Mileage 164,552 KM

Vehicle Features Additional Features 4x4 5 Speed Multi-speed automatic

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.