Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Ford Escape

221,900 KM

Details Description Features

$8,200

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

Manal Motors

519-872-5166

Contact Seller
2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Ford Escape

Location

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

519-872-5166

  1. 1692887844
  2. 1692887848
  3. 1692887852
  4. 1692887857
  5. 1692887860
  6. 1692887865
  7. 1692887870
  8. 1692887876
  9. 1692887881
  10. 1692887885
  11. 1692887889
  12. 1692887893
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$8,200

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
221,900KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10339479
  • VIN: 1FMCU9DG4BKC20550

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 6
  • Mileage 221,900 KM

Vehicle Description

With Remote key  Starter, 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Convenience

Adaptive Smart Cruise Control

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Manal Motors

2011 Ford Escape
221,900 KM
$8,200 + tax & lic
2014 Nissan Pathfind...
 195,000 KM
$14,500 + tax & lic
2008 Mazda CX-9
220,000 KM
$7,500 + tax & lic

Email Manal Motors

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Manal Motors

Manal Motors

1509 Fanshawe Park Rd W, London, ON N6H 5L3

Call Dealer

519-872-XXXX

(click to show)

519-872-5166

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory