Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Ford Escape

22,664 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Ford Escape

XLT, ONLY 22,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Watch This Vehicle
12970376

2011 Ford Escape

XLT, ONLY 22,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTO, CERTIFIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1757850630784
  2. 1757850631326
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
22,664KM
Good Condition
VIN 1FMCU0D74BKB61575

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 22,664 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Ford Escape XLT, ONLY 22,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTO, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Ford Escape XLT, ONLY 22,000KMS, 4 CYLINDER, AUTO, CERTIFIED 22,664 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Accent L, HATCHBACK, AUTO, ONLY 56,000KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Accent L, HATCHBACK, AUTO, ONLY 56,000KMS, CERTIFIED 56,763 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Hyundai Accent L, AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 70,000KM, GAS SAVER, CERT for sale in London, ON
2009 Hyundai Accent L, AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 70,000KM, GAS SAVER, CERT 70,007 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Ford Escape