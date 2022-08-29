Menu
2011 Ford Escape

0 KM

Details

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2011 Ford Escape

2011 Ford Escape

GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS OUT!

2011 Ford Escape

GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS OUT!

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
  Listing ID: 9022015
  Stock #: OX:6542
  VIN: 1FMCU0D73BKC20003

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # OX:6542
  • Mileage 0 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

