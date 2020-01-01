Menu
2011 Ford F-150

353,473 KM

Details Description Features

$12,495

+ tax & licensing
$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

2011 Ford F-150

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$12,495

+ taxes & licensing

353,473KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6302613
  • Stock #: FS:13170
  • VIN: 1FTFW1EF2BFA13991

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 353,473 KM

Vehicle Description

Vehicle Features

