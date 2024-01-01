Menu
2011 Ford Taurus

153,919 KM

Details Features

$8,995

+ tax & licensing
Buy From Home Available!

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*ONLY 153KMS*CERT

2011 Ford Taurus

SEL*LEATHER*ALLOYS*SUNROOF*ONLY 153KMS*CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1708892037
  1708892039
Logo_AccidentFree

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

153,919KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 1FAHP2EW2BG166317

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 153,919 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Push Button Start

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Rearview Camera

Interior

Security System
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
CD Player

Seating

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Exterior

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Comfort

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-XXXX

519-659-7111

$8,995

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Ford Taurus