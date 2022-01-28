$CALL+ tax & licensing
2011 GMC Sierra 1500
SL
Location
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4
210,975KM
Used
Other / Unsure Condition
- Listing ID: 8179581
- Stock #: 21-7L012B
- VIN: 1GTR2UEA6BZ298546
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 210,975 KM
Vehicle Features
4x4
658 Wharncliffe Rd S #2, London, ON N6J 2N4