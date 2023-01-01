Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

209,283 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 GMC Sierra 1500

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Watch This Vehicle

2011 GMC Sierra 1500

SL NEVADA EDITION

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1673305968
  2. 1673305968
  3. 1673305968
  4. 1673305968
  5. 1673305968
  6. 1673305968
  7. 1673305968
  8. 1673305968
  9. 1673305968
  10. 1673305968
  11. 1673305968
  12. 1673305968
  13. 1673305968
  14. 1673305968
  15. 1673305968
  16. 1673305968
  17. 1673305968
  18. 1673305968
Contact Seller

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

209,283KM
Used
Fair Condition
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9464661
  • Stock #: 1026
  • VIN: 1GTR2UEA4BZ186697

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 1026
  • Mileage 209,283 KM

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Tow Hooks
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Bench Seat
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Chrome Wheels
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Split Bench Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2007 Honda CR-V EX*4...
 159,397 KM
$10,995 + tax & lic
2010 Honda CR-V LX*4...
 212,380 KM
$8,995 + tax & lic
2004 Mazda B-Series ...
 263,398 KM
$2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory