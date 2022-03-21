2011 GMC Sierra 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$24,995 + taxes & licensing 3 2 8 , 2 3 7 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8952511

8952511 Stock #: 1048

1048 VIN: 1GT220C80BZ226350

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Interior Colour Black

Body Style Pickup Truck

Fuel Type Diesel

Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 2-door

Mileage 328,237 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Tow Hooks Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Stability Control Tire Pressure Monitor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Leather Steering Wheel Rear Bench Seat Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Aluminum Wheels Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Turbocharged

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.