2011 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra

54,378 KM

Details

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing
103CI, 6 SPD,DAMAGED, NO KEYS, CLEAN TITLE, AS IS

103CI, 6 SPD,DAMAGED, NO KEYS, CLEAN TITLE, AS IS

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$6,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
54,378KM
As Is Condition
VIN 1HD1KGM17BB670239

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Touring
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 2-cylinder
  • Passengers 2
  • Stock # 0000
  • Mileage 54,378 KM

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

2011 Harley-Davidson FLTRU Road Glide Ultra