Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2011 Honda CR-V

196,579 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V

2011 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1688265641
  2. 1688265650
  3. 1688265655
  4. 1688265659
  5. 1688265662
  6. 1688265666
  7. 1688265681
  8. 1688265685
  9. 1688265689
  10. 1688265693
  11. 1688265697
  12. 1688265701
  13. 1688265705
  14. 1688265708
  15. 1688265727
Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
196,579KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10136808
  • Stock #: 1078
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H57BL802864

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Light Blue
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,579 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2011 Honda CR-V
196,579 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Malibu
165,976 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2006 Harley-Davidson...
 83,951 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory