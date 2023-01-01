Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

121,234 KM

Details Features

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Logo_NoBadges
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

121,234KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10625478
  • Stock #: 1133
  • VIN: 5J6RE4H78BL825281

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 121,234 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2012 Hyundai Veloster
249,241 KM
$CALL + tax & lic
2009 Nissan Rogue SL...
 238,713 KM
$3,995 + tax & lic
2009 Subaru Tribeca ...
 151,555 KM
$CALL + tax & lic

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

