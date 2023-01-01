Menu
Used 2011 Honda CR-V EX***4CYL**4WD**CERTFIIED for sale in London, ON

2011 Honda CR-V

295,996 KM

Details Features

$7,495

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda CR-V

EX***4CYL**4WD**CERTFIIED

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

EX***4CYL**4WD**CERTFIIED

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
Logo_NoBadges

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,495

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
295,996KM
Used
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H51BL810510

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 295,996 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

2011 Honda CR-V