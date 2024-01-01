Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Honda CR-V

140,645 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Honda CR-V

Watch This Vehicle

2011 Honda CR-V

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1718426460
  2. 1718426468
  3. 1718426481
  4. 1718426489
  5. 1718426495
  6. 1718426502
  7. 1718426510
  8. 1718426518
  9. 1718426523
  10. 1718426529
  11. 1718426536
  12. 1718426542
  13. 1718426549
  14. 1718426555
  15. 1718426562
  16. 1718426567
  17. 1718426571
  18. 1718426575
Contact Seller
Logo_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
140,645KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H73BL813247

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 140,645 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Seating

Leather Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2017 Nissan NV200 SV, PARTITION, SHELVES, CAM, MINIVAN, 4 CYL, CERT for sale in London, ON
2017 Nissan NV200 SV, PARTITION, SHELVES, CAM, MINIVAN, 4 CYL, CERT 219,442 KM $15,495 + tax & lic
Used 2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES, ONLY 28KMS, AUTO, 4X4, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2020 Mitsubishi Eclipse Cross ES, ONLY 28KMS, AUTO, 4X4, 4 CYL, CERTIFIED 29,059 KM $21,995 + tax & lic
Used 2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec, DIESEL, WARRANTY, WELL MAINTAINED for sale in London, ON
2014 Mercedes-Benz GLK-Class GLK 250 BlueTec, DIESEL, WARRANTY, WELL MAINTAINED 0 $11,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Honda CR-V