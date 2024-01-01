Menu
2011 Honda CR-V

148,907 KM

$11,495

+ tax & licensing
2011 Honda CR-V

EXL, NAVI, 4X4, ONLY 148KMS, CERTIFIED

2011 Honda CR-V

EXL, NAVI, 4X4, ONLY 148KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$11,495

+ taxes & licensing

Used
148,907KM
Good Condition
VIN 5J6RE4H71BL819516

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 148,907 KM

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Heated Seats
Leather Seats

Alloy Wheels
Automatic Headlights

Sunroof / Moonroof

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Premium Sound System
CD Player

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
