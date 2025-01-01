Menu
2011 Hyundai Accent

50,622 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Accent

L, AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 50,000KMS, CERTIFIED

2011 Hyundai Accent

L, AUTO, HATCH, ONLY 50,000KMS, CERTIFIED

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Used
50,622KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC0BU190333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Purple
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,622 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
519-659-7111

