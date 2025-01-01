Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Accent

50,663 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Hyundai Accent

Watch This Vehicle
12298772

2011 Hyundai Accent

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1742438723
  2. 1742438727
  3. 1742438730
  4. 1742438732
  5. 1742438735
  6. 1742438739
  7. 1742438741
  8. 1742438744
  9. 1742438747
  10. 1742438750
  11. 1742438752
  12. 1742438755
  13. 1742438758
  14. 1742438760
  15. 1742438763
  16. 1742438765
  17. 1742438767
  18. 1742438770
  19. 1742438773
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
50,663KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN3BCOBU190333

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Coupe
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 50,663 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Mechanical

Power Steering

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS+, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 61KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2011 Chevrolet Cruze LS+, AUTO, 4 CYL, ONLY 61KMS, CERTIFIED 61,704 KM $9,995 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Kia Sorento LX, AWD, V6, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Kia Sorento LX, AWD, V6, 2 SETS OF WHEELS, CERTIFIED 207,030 KM $8,995 + tax & lic
Used 2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, ALLOYS, STOWNGO, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL for sale in London, ON
2012 Dodge Grand Caravan SXT, ALLOYS, STOWNGO, RUNS WELL, AS IS SPECIAL 241,424 KM $2,995 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

Contact Seller
2011 Hyundai Accent