Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Accent

39,577 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Hyundai Accent

L Sport, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 39,000KMS, HATCH, CERT

Watch This Vehicle
12922349

2011 Hyundai Accent

L Sport, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 39,000KMS, HATCH, CERT

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1756551506472
  2. 1756551506954
Contact Seller
Logo_AccidentFree_LowKilometer

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
39,577KM
Good Condition
VIN KMHCN3BC2BU202725

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Hatchback
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 39,577 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Exterior

Fog Lights
Rear Spoiler
Aluminum Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Mechanical

Power Steering
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes

Interior

Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Warranty

Warranty Available
Warranty Included

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Additional Features

Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2015 Victory Cross Country Tour BAGS, TOUR PACK, 106CI, EXHAUST, LOADED, AS IS for sale in London, ON
2015 Victory Cross Country Tour BAGS, TOUR PACK, 106CI, EXHAUST, LOADED, AS IS 94,563 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2011 Hyundai Accent L Sport, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 39,000KMS, HATCH, CERT for sale in London, ON
2011 Hyundai Accent L Sport, ALLOYS, AUTO, ONLY 39,000KMS, HATCH, CERT 39,577 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 4MATIC, AWD, LOADED, V8, WHEELS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Mercedes-Benz E-Class E 550 4MATIC, AWD, LOADED, V8, WHEELS, CERTIFIED 204,697 KM $CALL + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Hyundai Accent