$2,300+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
519-455-4227
2011 Hyundai Elantra
AS-IS GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS O
Location
5 Star Dealer Group
1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9
519-455-4227
$2,300
+ taxes & licensing
- Listing ID: 9022024
- Stock #: CH:00566
- VIN: 5NPDH4AE9BH011340
Vehicle Details
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 4-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # CH:00566
- Mileage 429,236 KM
Vehicle Description
This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without safety. Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or km which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with fewer km that is certified please contact us on our toll-free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today!*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
More inventory From 5 Star Dealer Group
Buy From Home Available
Remote Buying Options
* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.