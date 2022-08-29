Menu
2011 Hyundai Elantra

429,236 KM

Details

$2,300

+ tax & licensing
$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

5 Star Dealer Group

519-455-4227

2011 Hyundai Elantra

2011 Hyundai Elantra

AS-IS GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS O

2011 Hyundai Elantra

AS-IS GREAT DEAL! BUY NOW! HURRY BEFORE IT SELLS O

Location

5 Star Dealer Group

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

519-455-4227

$2,300

+ taxes & licensing

429,236KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9022024
  • Stock #: CH:00566
  • VIN: 5NPDH4AE9BH011340

Vehicle Details

  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Stock # CH:00566
  • Mileage 429,236 KM

Vehicle Description

This vehicle has been traded in by a Valued customer for a newer vehicle and is being sold ' as is' without safety. Please understand that this vehicle is NOT represented as "Road Worthy" and is being sold without safety. This is because of the vehicle's age and/or km which means it does not meet a lender's parameters for financing. If you are looking for a cheap vehicle to safety yourself please contact us about this vehicle but if you would like a newer vehicle with fewer km that is certified please contact us on our toll-free number or apply online. View our 400+ vehicles in stock! Visit us online today!*Standard Equipment is the default equipment supplied for the Make and Model of this vehicle but may not represent the final vehicle with additional/altered or fewer equipment options.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer Group

5 Star Dealer

1500 Dundas Street East, London, ON N5W 3B9

