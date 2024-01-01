$6,995+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe
GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto
Location
Bart's Used Cars
1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5
519-673-3708
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale
Used
232,079KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG5BG023082
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Gray
- Interior Colour Gray
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 232,079 KM
Vehicle Description
GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto sPECIAL vEHICLE vERY sHARP hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM Clean Clean Must Be See @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Where " Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart !!
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Exterior
Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Additional Features
Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe