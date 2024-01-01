Menu
GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto sPECIAL vEHICLE vERY sHARP hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM  Clean Clean Must Be See @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Where Barts the Best so Be Smart See Bart !!

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

232,079 KM

$6,995

+ tax & licensing
2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe

GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

519-673-3708

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.
Sale

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Used
232,079KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5XYZGDAG5BG023082

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 232,079 KM

Vehicle Description

GL Sport AWD 4dr V6 Auto sPECIAL vEHICLE vERY sHARP hANDLES aMAZING dRIVES LIKE A dREAM  Clean Clean Must Be See @ bartscars.ca 1682 Gore Road Where " Barts the Best " so Be Smart See Bart !!

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Exterior

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection
Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Bart's Used Cars

Bart's Used Cars

1682 Gore Road, London, ON N5W 5L5

$6,995

+ taxes & licensing

Bart's Used Cars

519-673-3708

2011 Hyundai Santa Fe