Menu
Account
Sign In

2011 Hyundai Sonata

203,382 KM

Details Features

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Watch This Vehicle
12621852

2011 Hyundai Sonata

GL

Location

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4

519-659-7111

  1. 1749438852667
  2. 1749438853123
  3. 1749438853550
  4. 1749438853964
  5. 1749438854381
  6. 1749438854822
  7. 1749438855220
  8. 1749438855632
  9. 1749438856048
  10. 1749438856458
  11. 1749438856879
  12. 1749438857297
  13. 1749438857717
  14. 1749438858147
  15. 1749438858570
  16. 1749438859074
  17. 1749438859498
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$CALL

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
203,382KM
Excellent Condition
VIN 5NPEB4AC9BH247174

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Stock # M13
  • Mileage 203,382 KM

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Driver Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Remote Trunk Release
Rear Bench Seat

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Auxiliary Audio Input

Seating

Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet

Exterior

Temporary spare tire

Additional Features

Bluetooth Connection

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Used 2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC 105TH ANNIVERSARY for sale in London, ON
2008 Harley-Davidson FLHTCUI ELECTRA GLIDE ULTRA CLASSIC 105TH ANNIVERSARY 64,637 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford Explorer XLT, NAVI, LEATHER, 7 PASSENGER, 184KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2015 Ford Explorer XLT, NAVI, LEATHER, 7 PASSENGER, 184KMS, CERTIFIED 184,878 KM $CALL + tax & lic
Used 2009 Toyota Yaris SEDAN, MANUAL, RELIABLE, 190KMS, CERTIFIED for sale in London, ON
2009 Toyota Yaris SEDAN, MANUAL, RELIABLE, 190KMS, CERTIFIED 190,273 KM $6,495 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery
Local Test Drive Delivery

* Please contact dealer for further details. Test drives may be dependent on distance from the dealership.

Email Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

Primary

2275 Dundas St. East, Unit A, London, ON N5V 1R4
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

519-659-XXXX

(click to show)

519-659-7111

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$CALL

+ taxes & licensing>

Tiger Auto Sales Ltd.

519-659-7111

2011 Hyundai Sonata